AN unpredictable climate and the ongoing pandemic mean that businesses aren’t necessarily preparing for winter maintenance in the way they should be.

We look at the importance of planning and making early preparations for developing new winter maintenance plans and processes.

A robust winter maintenance plan and a proactive approach is essential to demonstrate that the organisation is doing everything it can to meet its Duty of Care to employees, visitors, and anyone passing by the premises, as well as meeting legal and regulatory compliance.

If you outsource to an external provider, the partnership should be with a high quality, trustworthy outsourcing partner. If a window cleaning contractor fails, the result is a dirty window. If the gritting contractor fails, and someone is injured by slipping on ice and snow, which is then found to be the organisation’s fault, this could result in a major financial claim and reputational damage.

Organisations must ask themselves: would my current approach to winter maintenance stand up in a court of law? Choose the right provider for whatever level of service they need to meet the Duty of Care and manage risk.

Some top tips for creating a winter maintenance plan are:

• define roles and responsibilities;

• allocate resources, including a dedicated team and PPE;

• perform detailed, bespoke site surveys which identify potentially hazardous areas;

• assign a senior ‘champion’ of the plan to ensure buy-in;

• base the plan around real-time and accurate weather data;

• document activity such as planning, service delivery and investigations;

• maintain records that show the plan has been followed (keeping these for a minimum of three years);

• communicate the plan to everyone, from staff to visitors and the company’s insurer;

• measure the plan against KPIs and reviewing it on a regular basis; and

• ensure that the plan is simple, clearly understood, and easily delegated and disseminated.

Putting these measures in place will help to mitigate the risk of potential accidents.

John Goodacre is Commercial Director at PIB Insurance Brokers in York, PIB Insurance Brokers are one of the leading independent insurance brokers in the UK with 24 offices nationwide.