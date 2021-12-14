POLICE in York have arrested a dangerous driver who tried to get away in a vehicle in an area that was busy with pedestrians.
A North Yorkshire Police PCSO on patrol in Parliament Street in the city spotted the car at 11.32am today (December 14). The driver was spoken to about a possible insurance offence, but made-off in the vehicle in an area that was busy with pedestrians.
The car stopped in Spurriergate at 11.35am and the driver, believed to be from West Yorkshire, was arrested by Firearms Support Unit officers at 11.36am. He has been taken into custody for questioning along with a woman in the car who was also arrested.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re pleased to have brought the incident to a quick and safe conclusion.
"We thank the public for their support and understanding while we were dealing with this potentially dangerous situation."
