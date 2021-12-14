A NEW charity single and video aimed at raising money for York Against Cancer have been launched at a York cinema.

A screen was booked at City Screen York for the premiere of 'You Lined Up All The Stars', with all the musicians, video production team and charity staff invited along to thank them for their support.

Spokesman Martin Lettin said the song was recorded in January and, over the course of the year, a music video had been recorded for the single, which had been snapped up by record label 42 Records.

He said the record would lead up to a big York Rocks Against Cancer fundraising event at York Barbican on January 8.

He said the song had been written by local musician Gary Luckhurst, for his band Ten-79, but the event organiser Ian Surgenor had asked him if the song could be used for the charity single, which Gary was very happy with.

"Gary is also involved in the new version and is very pleased with the adaptations of his original song," he said.

"Ian and I decided this song needed a story and pursued the idea of a music video to complement the song and soon obtained the services of local filmmaker - Callum O’Connell.

"Callum has great experience in film-making and been a pivotal role in various movies that have earned great recognition in various Film Festivals - including “Book Of Monsters” which was recently seen on Sky Premiere.

"Callum has never been involved in a music video but took to the task very effectively."

The York Rocks Against Cancer event, which has been rescheduled from last July, is backed by local musicians and celebrities who volunteer their time and energy to raise funds for York Against Cancer.

"The cast of ITV’s Emmerdale will return as Rock and Pop covers band ‘Main Street’ and up-and-coming York band - Skylights - will headline," they said.

"Some of the finest singers and musicians from York and surrounding areas will join them to perform, including Marshall Nattrass, Bella, Mal Fry, Ryan Martin, The Micky Stockburn Band, Andy Doonan and Sister Madly.

Ian said: “This will be the fifth York Rocks Against Cancer and we’re going for a different set up this year - instead of bringing bands on and off stage, we’re having a house band that will remain on stage for most of the performance.

"There will be much more in the way of videos, dancers and audience participation and we have even got Shepherds Brass Band to keep it truly Yorkshire!”

Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer said:“Ian and his friends have done so much over the years for our charity and we’re so grateful for their continued support."