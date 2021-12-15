YORK Council is one of three local authorities partnering with a national charity to deliver services that will help give children a fairer start in life - as part of a £1.5 million project.

The new collaboration, Fairer Start Local, will bring together specialist teams from Nesta and the local authorities of Leeds, Stockport and York. They will work together to use evidence-based design, data science and behavioural insights to develop new ways of ensuring that all children aged zero to five have a fair start in life.

Over the first three years of the partnership, Nesta will be committing £200,000 per year through grant funding and £300,000 per year through in-kind support such as staff and access to specialist tools.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education, said: "While the majority of York’s residents achieve excellent whole of life outcomes, significant inequalities still exist.

"We recognise the need to continue to focus on the early years if we are to improve the health, education and wellbeing outcomes for our most vulnerable children and young people so as to narrow the gap with their peers.

"This initiative with Nesta is a fantastic opportunity to develop new ways of working and to share best practice with partner authorities, while using Nesta’s expertise to maximise the benefits."

The Fairer Start Local project will focus on developing innovative ways of supporting stable and secure family relationships, boosting the mental and physical health of families, increasing access to high quality childcare and improving home learning environments.

In York, the programme will initially focus on engaging with communities, promoting free health reviews for two-year-olds and improving data to help identify areas and communities with the greatest needs. Projects will include extending a pilot programme to offer parents of two-year-old children pre-booked appointments for health reviews rather than waiting for them to book.

Nesta is working to ensure that all children are equally ready to start school after their fourth birthday, regardless of their background. The charity is investing £1.5 million in Fairer Start Local over three years, working in equal partnership with Leeds City Council, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council, part of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and City of York Council.

Tom Symons, deputy director of Nesta’s Fairer Start mission, said: "We want every child to have the same opportunities to thrive, but sadly that’s not the reality for too many children today.

"Through Fairer Start Local, we want to make sure that every parent and child has access to the support that they need to get on in life. We’ll be working with council experts who bring a wealth of knowledge, understanding and ideas about how to best support local families."