ROTARY Groups in a North Yorkshire seaside town have made a strong start with a project - which aims to raise £100,000 for charity in celebration of their centenary year.

The year-long ROTARY100 project, launched in July in Scarborough, marks 100 years since the start of Rotary in the town, which began in 1921.

During the year, the clubs aim to get 100 businesses, groups or individuals on board with the project, each being encouraged to raise £1,000.

The proceeds will be shared between Saint Catherine’s Hospice, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Scarborough YMCA - who have each identified an important project they wish to undertake.

John Riby, ROTARY100 project manager, said: “We’ve raised quite a few thousand pounds so far and we also have a lot of pledges being made, so it’s been a very productive start.

“It’s an ambitious target so we need as many people as possible to step up and contribute.”

John explained that although it was mostly Scarborough-based businesses who had contributed so far, the fundraising project is open to anyone who would like to help.

The town has three Rotary groups, The Rotary Club of Scarborough, Scarborough Cavaliers and the affiliated Scarborough Inner Wheel.

If you would like to find out more or get involved, email: ROTARY100@gmail.com