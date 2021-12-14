A BUS operator has stepped in to help people access foodbank services in the run up to Christmas.

First York has joined forces with York Foodbank to provide a special travel service to help people get to important welfare and advice sessions held at its centres around the city during the festive period.

They have arranged hundreds of discounted fares with the charity which can be used to attend meetings with specialist advisors in money management, homelessness, hardship, loneliness and understanding benefits.

The tickets can also be used for emergency food collections for families and individuals who are having to self-isolate due to Covid.

York Foodbank holds four sessions each week which are led by Peaseholme Charity, a small independent charity working with disadvantaged and socially excluded people. Other information is also provided by Citizens Advice Bureau, City of York Council and poverty support groups.

Adam Raffell of York Foodbank said: “An increasing number of local families are facing enormous challenges this winter. Travelling to access advice and transport food home is another barrier we see all too often and the contribution by First York enables us to offer clients free travel to collect their food package and ensure accessibility to available support.”

The lead up to Christmas and added pressure on finances, relationships and social exclusion is a time when York Foodbank’s supplies and services are more in demand. Its centres are all served by First York routes.

Session times, locations and bus services are as follows:

Monday 11am-1pm Gateway Centre, Front Street, Acomb YO24 3BZ (Service 1/4/5/5A).

Wednesday 1pm-3pm Living Word Church, 189 Huntington Road YO31 9BP (Service 12/5/5A).

Friday 10.30am-12.30pm Cornerstone Methodist Church, 119 Millfield Lane, Tang Hall YO10 3AP. (Service 6).

Saturday 10am-12 noon The Citdel (Salvation Army building), Gillygate, York YO31 7EA (Service 1/5/5A).

Cathy Croston, Head of Operations at First York, said: “The foodbank is a lifeline for families and single households in the community. We realised that our bus routes perfectly match its locations so we are delighted to help the charity concentrate its resources in supporting people in need and enabling them to get to these centres easily and without worrying about travel.”

First York is also supporting the charity’s fundraising campaign to put a fresh Christmas Dinner on the tables of struggling households around the city.

Posters are appearing on buses and at park and ride sites encouraging customers to Text the word FIRST to 70085 to donate £5 for a supermarket voucher to be used to buy fresh food, which the foodbank is unable to supply.

Drivers dressed as Santa, now a York tradition, will be behind the wheel on Friday (December 17) to highlight the bus company’s fundraising efforts.

Adam Raffell said: “We’re so grateful that First York is highlighting the issues that low-income families face this Christmas with our campaign to provide dignity and choice to those referred for help at York Foodbank by giving them a gift card to spend on fresh items at local participating shops.”