THREE locations where Covid booster jab satellite clinics will be held in York have been revealed.

The clinics will open from 8am until 8pm, delivering up to 1,500 vaccinations per day at each site as part of the emergency campaign to try to beat the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The clinics will be situated at:

*Wigginton Recreational Hall

*Burnholme Sports Centre

*University of York Sport Centre, Heslington

A spokesperson for organisers Nimbuscare said the first one would start tomorrow and then the others would follow.

They said jabs were bookable only, via nhs.uk.

The Press has already reported that the vaccination centre at Askham Bar is to open for 16 hours instead of 12 hours a day.

Vaccination centres in York are not currently offering walk-in Covid booster jabs anyone in York eligible for a Covid vaccination, be that a first, second, or third “booster” dose, and people must arrange a pre-booked appointment. The NHS has said this is because of the high volume of booked appointments.

Covid vaccinations at a York school were cancelled on Monday after the immunisation team was redeployed to join the booster campaign.

Russell Harris, of Fulford School, emailed parents to say that vaccinations planned for this afternoon would no longer be taking place.

"Following the announcement by the Prime Minister last night, the team have been re-deployed to the local sites to be able to offer more vaccinations and boosters to the local community," he said.

"I apologise for the sudden change but as a school we do not lead on immunisations and are led by the North Yorkshire Team."

He said the team was unable to say whether or not they would reschedule the vaccinations to take place in school at a future date.

"Everyone is being encouraged to book an appointment at a local centre if they require the vaccine or booster," he said.

"This can be done online: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

"We have been informed that the flu vaccinations will still take place tomorrow. (Tuesday)."

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to volunteer to help out in the vaccination booster campaign should go to https://www.nimbuscare.co.uk/recruitment/.

Nimbuscare said it had some great volunteer opportunities, working with its 'fantastic' teams at the York Vaccination Centre, as well as other sites.

"We're also calling on people to come and work with us as vaccinators - those who registered with us earlier in the programme and any others - to get in touch and join our vaccinator rota," said a spokesperson.

They said that once people's applications had been acknowledged, applicants would undergo a DBS check and would be asked to complete a short e learning session.