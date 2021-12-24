These are the Christmas opening times for tips and local recycling centres in York.

As Christmas fast approaches, it is time to start thinking of how to get rid of the rubbish that accumulates over the festive period.

From wrapping paper to Christmas food shopping or plastic left behind from toy packaging, waste can really add up.

If you live in York you can use any local recycling centre or recycling stations scattered around the city.

You do not need to book to use York's tips and it is free of charge to dispose of waste and recycling from your home.

Hazel Court Household Waste Recycling Centre

Christmas opening hours at Hazel Court Household Waste Recycling Centre will remain the same apart from a full closure for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Opening hours for the tip are 8.30am to 5pm between Monday and Saturday and 8.30am-4pm on Sunday.

Last entry at Hazel Court Household Waste Recycling Centre is 15 minutes before closing time.

Towthorpe and Strensall Household Waste Recycling Centre

Usual hours will continue at Towthorpe and Strensall - between 8.30am and 4.00pm every day apart from a full closure on Wednesday.

However, Towthorpe and Strensall Household Waste Recycling Centre will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Wombleton Household Waste Recycling Centre

Tips run by North Yorkshire County Council are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day; this includes Wombleton Household Waste Recycling Centre and Harrogate tips.

Opening times will remain the same over the festive period with recycling centres opening from 8.30am to 4pm everyday except Wednesday.

What can you get rid of at Recycling Centres?





Residents of York can use the household recycling centres free of charge and take most items such as cardboard, glass and plastic.

You must separate the waste and recycling to ensure you put it in the right container at the tip.

This is a list of some of the items, which is not exhaustive.