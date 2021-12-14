EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched its new digital strategy which is focused towards supporting residents, local businesses and communities in the region through technology.
Digital East Riding’s vision is to achieve more by using technology whilst ensuring council services are responsive to meet the differing needs of its citizens.
The new dedicated website outlines the council’s digital vision and includes a news section for visitors to check regular updates on developments as they unfold, along with opportunities for residents and businesses to send thoughts and questions through a feedback portal.
Caroline Lacey, chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We are thrilled to launch Digital East Riding as it is going to take us on a journey where we can deliver our services in a different way.
"It will benefit our residents directly, delivering our promises to the East Riding and helping us move forward as a council."
The website will also include success stories as the digital strategy is put into action - to help the council along its way towards a digital future for the region.
Further details on the strategy can be found at: https://digital.eastriding.gov.uk/ or on the East Riding Council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.