HUNDREDS of people turned out in style for this year’s Santa Dash to support patient care at a North Yorkshire hospice.
Around 300 people took part in the Santa Dash event for Saint Catherine's Hospice, which was held at North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham.
Participants walked, jogged or ran a 2.5K or 5K route, with some trying out paddle boarding afterwards.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We had a fantastic, fun-filled morning and it was wonderful to see so many Santas of all ages.
“A huge thank you to everyone who came along on the day, everyone who helped out and to North Yorkshire Water Park for the fantastic venue.
“We are hoping this event will raise thousands of pounds for patient care and will let everyone know when we have a final total.”
Meanwhile, James Whitehouse, operations manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We were thrilled to host the Santa Dash this year and it was wonderful to see everyone getting into the festive spirit.
“Our Santa paddle boarding challenge was a highlight and it was great to see everyone in their best festive attire enjoying themselves whilst supporting and raising funds.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.