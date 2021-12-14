UPDATED 8.25AM: The accident has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
REPORTS are coming in of an accident close to a popular pub.
There's been a crash on the A169 in Lockton near Pickering around Crossdale Road near the Fox and Rabbit Inn.
Traffic is coping well.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.