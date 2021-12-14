FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire this morning (December 14).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.04am after reports of a fire at a home in Walney Road in Heworth in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a fire in the kitchen of a domestic property.
"The fire was out on arrival.
"The cause of the fire was an electrical fault with the fridge freezer."
