FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire this morning (December 14).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.04am after reports of a fire at a home in Walney Road in Heworth in York. 

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a fire in the kitchen of a domestic property.

"The fire was out on arrival.

"The cause of the fire was an electrical fault with the fridge freezer."

 