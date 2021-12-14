A MAN who helped save a woman's life after a crash on a major road has been awarded for his bravery.
Kevin King came across an accident at the Grimston Bar roundabout in York.
A car had been hit by a tractor and ended up on its side by roundabout. The driver escaped but the passenger was still trapped inside the car – suspended upside down by her seat belt.
Kevin saw this and immediately stopped to help. He climbed into the vehicle on his hands and knees and held the injured woman up, using his back as a platform while he remained on all fours bearing her weight.
He remained in this risky position for over 30 minutes, keeping her still and preventing further injury.
A police spokesman said: "Our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived, made the physically unstable car safe and managed to free the woman by cutting the car. And with thanks to Kevin, she survived her injuries.
"Kevin has been awarded received a Royal Humane Society Award from the chief constable of North Yorkshire Police, Lisa Winward, a testimonial on vellum for his bravery at the incident. Well done Kevin, this is truly deserved."
