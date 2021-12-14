A COUPLE who saved a woman's life after an incident on a major road have been awarded for their bravery.

Steph and Dean Spray have received a Royal Humane Society Award from the chief constable of North Yorkshire Police, Lisa Winward, after an incident on a bridge above the A64 in Malton.

A woman was seen by members of the public climbing the wrong side of the barriers on the bridge over the busy road.

A police spokesman said: "The A64 came to a standstill on both sides, and we received a number of calls from concerned members of the public who believed the woman was about to jump.

"Dean approached her and tried to engage with her, but thinking that she was about to jump, took hold of her and kept hold of her."

He was assisted by his wife Steph and PC Emily Jackson who are both West Yorkshire Police officers, although off duty at the time. Emily’s partner Craig Rushworth also helped.

They were also assisted by another member of the public, John Best. They all remained with the woman until police arrived at the scene.

When Police Community Support Officer Geoffrey Wynn and PC Holly Hornsby arrived at the incident, Geoffrey took over from Dean by taking hold of the woman to prevent her from jumping and Holly engaged with her in an attempt to calm her down.

The incident on August 11 2019 concluded when North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived and a plan was put in place to get the woman down safely and get her the help she needed.