THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals rose over the weekend - but they now have no such patients in intensive care.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it was currently treating 47 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, but there were none in ICU.
Data from the trust since the start of the pandemic has regularly featured a number of Covid patients requiring intensive care, and to have none in ICU is extremely rare.
