COVID vaccinations at a York school were cancelled today after the immunisation team was redeployed to join the booster campaign.
Russell Harris, of Fulford School, emailed parents to say that vaccinations planned for this afternoon would no longer be taking place.
"Following the announcement by the Prime Minister last night, the team have been re-deployed to the local sites to be able to offer more vaccinations and boosters to the local community," he said.
"I apologise for the sudden change but as a school we do not lead on immunisations and are led by the North Yorkshire Team."
He said the team was unable to say whether or not they would reschedule the vaccinations to take place in school at a future date.
"Everyone is being encouraged to book an appointment at a local centre if they require the vaccine or booster," he said.
"This can be done online: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
"We have been informed that the flu vaccinations will still take place tomorrow."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.