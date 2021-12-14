A PUB doorman should never work in the job again after he repeatedly punched a drinker who another doorman was holding, a judge said.

John Ward delivered nine or 10 blows that left the victim struggling to remain conscious, York Crown Court heard.

The defendant also assaulted a second drinker in an unprovoked attack outside The Terrace in Fossgate, York.

Judge Simon Hickey told Ward: “You should have been protecting these young men, not attacking them.

“This city needs to be cleansed of violence, certainly by people who are there to protect those going about the city centre.”

Ward had been working as a door supervisor at The Terrace, Fossgate, at the time.

“I hope you are never placed in that position again,” said the judge.

Ward, 29, of York Road, Skipwith, between York and Selby, denied two charges of causing actual bodily harm but was convicted by a jury.

The jurors heard both drinkers and another man wanted to get into The Terrace on February 23, 2020, when it was screening the second Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight.

“They were thoroughly decent young men,” the judge said.

“It is clear they were not being obnoxious, they were not violent.”

First they were refused entry, then when they got in they were asked to leave.

The judge, who had seen CCTV of the assaults, said the three were followed out by “a number of large” doormen, one of whom - not Ward - became aggressive.

Ward adopted a boxer’s stance and punched the second of the three drinkers.

The first drinker tried to help his friend but was “disgracefully restrained” by one of the doormen.

Ward then punched him nine or 10 times until he was almost unconscious.

The first drinker had difficulty eating for three days and suffered reddening and swelling.

The jury heard the second drinker suffered a cut lip and a cut finger.

The judge passed a six-month prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months on conditions after hearing that Ward had important caring commitments to two generations of his family.

He ordered Ward to do 150 hours’ unpaid work and 32 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Ward must pay £500 compensation to the first drinker and £250 compensation to the second.

For him, Fiona Clancy said: “He has absolutely no intention of returning to work on the doors.”

He was remorseful for his actions which had been out of character, she said.

He was training to be an electrician and was currently working for a roofing company. He had also started a bricklaying course.

Ward was cleared by the jury of causing grievous bodily harm to a third man during the same incident, a charge he had also denied.

He had no previous convictions, the court heard.