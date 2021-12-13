UPDATED 6.35PM: The broken down vehicle has been removed and traffic is returning to normal.

A BROKEN down vehicle if causing traffic problems in York city centre tonight.

Bootham is partially blocked southbound at Bootham Bar traffic lights by a broken down vehicle with queueing traffic to York Hospital in Wiggington Road, and also along Haxby Road.

The incident is also causing knock-on delays back to Jewbury and Foss Bank and affecting traffic heading out of York.