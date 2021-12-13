A KNIFEMAN who stabbed a young man 11 times after goading him with homophobic comments has been jailed.

The victim had a "miraculous" escape from very serious injuries but lost his job because he had to take sick leave and is now terrified of leaving his home, York Crown Court heard.

Kyle Bentley, 22, taunted the victim for hours on social media, urging him to come and fight, said Elizabeth Muirs, prosecuting.

Then he waited round the corner outside the house where the victim was.

When the victim finally yielded to the social media pressure and left to go to the park where he believed Bentley was waiting for him, Bentley attacked.

"Miraculously none of these injuries proved to be serious or life threatening," said deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson.

"In total there were 11 stab wounds, some of them to his chest and back.

"There was here, in my judgement, an intention to cause significantly more serious harm than occurred.

"It seems to be highly probable that would have happened if you had not found yourself having to deal with some of his friends."

The fight was ended by a woman.

"She did a really good job, grabbing hold of the defendant, lifting him off the floor and pushing him away," the judge said.

Bentley, of Sherwood Drive, Thorpe Willougby, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying a knife in public.

He was jailed for five years and nine months and given a lifelong restraining order banning him from contacting the victim by any means. He had no previous convictions.

In a personal statement, the victim said he still suffers from shooting pains though the wounds have healed, and he's considering leaving the area.

"I never thought I would be the victim of such a scary violent attack," he said.

He said he had been a trainee bricklayer but had been sacked because he had had to take sick leave after the attack.

The judge said there had been no argument between the two men before May 15 this year when the victim was celebrating his approaching birthday with friends and posted on Snapchat a picture of them enjoying a hot tub.

Bentley then started his online campaign to get the victim to come and fight him.

Between 6pm and 2am, he sent "disparaging" comments, including repeated homophobic ones.

Ms Muir said eventually the victim, not wanting to be thought a coward, decided to go to the park.

For Bentley, Graham Parkin said the homosexual comments were only used because they were unpleasant and to get the victim to respond, and not because Bentley was being homophobic.

The judge, after reading a report and references, said Bentley had mental health and personal difficulties.