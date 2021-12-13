A UNIQUE job opportunity has opened up in York.

City of York Council (CYC) is looking for someone to take care of the historic Bar Walls.

The full-time city walls manager post comes with a salary of between £36,476 and £41,830 a year and the authority say they are looking for an historic buildings specialist to be responsible for the care of, and provision of safe and inclusive public access to the ancient monument.

A spokesman for CYC said: "The walls manager will be working with externally appointed conservation engineers and architects, colleagues from across the council - including the city archaeologist - and leading an internal team of stonemasons.

"They will deliver preventative and reactive repair programmes, the monitoring and inspection programme, and also the city walls capital renewal programme."

"We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with the skills and expertise to keep York’s city walls in good repair and the ability to represent the council’s interests in the walls to the community."

Candidates need to be educated to degree level or equivalent, in engineering, construction or similar discipline.

They need to have experience of managing a small team of professional and technical officers in highway works or significant civil engineering projects.

And they also must have experience in commissioning, designs with conservation principles, specifying and contract supervision of projects, and developing and implementing innovative solutions, for structures and conservation works.

For further information, or an informal discussion, please contact Bill Manby (Head of Service - Highways) at bill.manby@york.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is midnight on December 23.

The council say the walls are a key part of the city’s historic environment and civic identity and on an average year are used and enjoyed by over a million residents and visitors.

The council is responsible for caring for the city walls, which are the most complete example of city walls in England.

They are also tasked with making accessible to the public.

For more information about the city walls and their history go to york.gov.uk/CityWalls

The city wall walkway gates are usually opened daily at 8am except on Christmas Day and in adverse weather including when it's icy or in very high winds.

In cold weather the walls are inspected at 7am each day.

If the walls are not safe when inspected they will remain closed all day.

To accommodate repairs, planned maintenance and other conservation works.