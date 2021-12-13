A WOMAN in her 70s who was riding a mobility scooter has suffered multiple fractures in a collision with a car in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The incident happened at around 2.40pm on December 3, when a blue Jaguar car collided with her as she crossed Victoria Road in Scarborough.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious back injuries and has since been discharged.
North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses who have yet to come forward, or anyone who saw the car prior to the collision.
Police said the woman who was driving the Jaguar is assisting with enquiries and, at this point, no arrests have been made.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 965 McIntosh. You can also email andy.mcintosh@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210254124 when passing on information.
