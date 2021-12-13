POLICE have launched a witness appealing following a collision involving a police vehicle and an ambulance on a major North Yorkshire road last night.
At around 10.40pm last night (December 12), a police van and an ambulance collided on the A64 at Flaxton Moor, near the junction for Scotchman Lane.
The occupants of both vehicles, who were all emergency services workers, were taken to hospital for checks but released following medical assessment.
The collision is being investigated as a matter of course and anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number: 12210259843.
