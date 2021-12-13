YORK schoolchildren had the chance to test their chess playing skills and learn from top international players in a national week-long chess festival.
The groups from Scarcroft and St Wilfrid's Primary Schools were taking part in the London Chess Classic.
As well as competing against other children, they had tutorials from top international adult players and took part in other activities.
Scarcroft School came second in the schools' tournament, duo Alex Morris and Henry Sinclair won their year groups and Eddie Williams and Tom Staples won medals.
Four children from St Wilfrids' won medals: Arjun Vellanki, Henry Duffield, Oliver Chinnian, and Sam Field.
The St Wilfrid's group had the chance to meet leading MP Rachel Reeves who was an under-14 British chess champion in her own childhood.
Dan Staples, Chess in Schools and Communities Yorkshire co-ordinator. said. "The children all did fantastically well and were a credit to their schools."
