In the wake of Boris Johnson’s address to the nation launching his “Omicron emergency booster national mission”, vaccination centres in York are not currently offering walk-in Covid booster jabs.
In a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” as he set a new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.
However, anyone in York eligible for a covid vaccination, be that a first, second, or third “booster” dose, must arrange a pre-booked appointment.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson 8pm announcement: "tidal wave of Omicron” on the way
The NHS website states: “Please note that in the Vale of York there are currently no sites offering walk-in appointments for booster doses because of the high volume of booked appointments.”
How to book a COVID-19 vaccination
You can use the NHS online booking service to “grab-a-jab” however, this service is currently facing extremely high demand and is now operating a queueing system.
The site states: “If you're unable to book now, please try again later today or tomorrow.”
READ MORE: Omicron variant symptoms: What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant
People aged 18 to 29 years old who are not already in a higher risk group cannot book a booster dose using this service yet and will have to wait until Wednesday, December 15 to do so.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.