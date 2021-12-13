A TEENAGER was attacked by two men who were demanding money.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon (December 11) in the York village of Dunnington and the force is now appealing for witnesses and information following the attempted robbery.
It happened on York Street near the bus stop at around 5.10pm when two men approached a 16-year-old boy and demanded money.
The men then assaulted the boy leaving him with cuts and bruises.
Officers are appealing for witnesses including video footage.
A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you Were in the area at the time and have any information Are a motorist and may have captured the suspects or the incident on dashcam If you have CCTV or doorbell camera footage along York Road or the bus stop and may have captured the suspects or the incident on camera.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1516 STORR. You can also email callum.storr@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210259007."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.