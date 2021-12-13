POLICE are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say Martin Cooke is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
The 33-year-old is believed to be in York or Beeston in south Leeds, where he is from. He also has connections in Selby.
A police spokesman said: "If you believe you've seen Cooke or know his whereabouts, please contact us immediately on 101. Call 999 if the sighting is very recent."
