POLICE are hunting a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police say Martin Cooke is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

The 33-year-old is believed to be in York or Beeston in south Leeds, where he is from. He also has connections in Selby.

A police spokesman said: "If you believe you've seen Cooke or know his whereabouts, please contact us immediately on 101. Call 999 if the sighting is very recent."