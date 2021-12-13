A SERIAL drink driver is off the road for 46 months and must pay nearly £1,000 after he was caught driving at twice the alcohol limit.
Geoffrey Watson, 56, has already served bans of two years and four years for drink driving offences and in 2017 was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified.
Azhar Hussain, prosecuting, told York magistrates police pulled Watson over on the A1(M) near Tadcaster as he was driving slowly in the inside southbound lane and weaving between that lane and the middle lane.
Duty solicitor Louise Berry for Watson said he couldn't explain his actions. He had been out for a meal with wine with his son.
Watson, of Campbell Street, Tow Low, Durham, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance.
He was ordered to pay a £816 fine, an £82 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
