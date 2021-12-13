POLICE are trying to track down a group of men seen fighting in the street.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing to the public for information after a group of men were seen fighting in Bower Street in Harrogate on Sunday night (December 12).
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at around 9pm.
"Although no reports of any injuries were received, officers need to speak to those involved.
"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can help identify anyone involved in the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ambler collar number 216.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210259739."
