A BRAVE young girl from North Yorkshire is hoping for a better festive season than last year after battling with cancer.

Evie Armstrong, from Scarborough, was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in August last year, when a routine trip to the doctors took a turn for the worse.

This has meant that six-year-old Evie has had to spend most of the last 18 months at Leeds Children's Hospital receiving treatment - which has included multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Evie's birthday is just a week before Christmas and last year she spent both these special days in hospital, recovering from her third round of chemotherapy.

But, through these difficult times, Evie and her family have been supported by the Candlelighters charity - which offers support to children and their families receiving treatment at the hospital.

Evie's mum, Katy, said: "'Candlelighters and the play team made it magical for Evie. She had a birthday disco with a bubble machine and the most wonderful presents including a beautiful princess dress.

"Candlelighters stepped in where I couldn't be and made it a memorable Christmas. We are so very thankful.

"At the moment, we are possibly facing another Christmas on the ward. But knowing how well we will be looked after does bring comfort at an uncertain time for our family."

As well as Evie and her family, Candlelighters will be making Christmas ‘magical’ again for other children with cancer in hospital this year, providing Christmas activities, visits from Santa, Christmas eve boxes and gifts, as well as making sure the wards look like a winter wonderland with Christmas trees and decorations.

The charity will also be providing financial grants to the families of patients including those who are able to spend Christmas at home, ensuring that every child’s Christmas is as special as possible.

Emily Wragg, CEO of Candlelighters, said: "Despite everyone’s best efforts, the sad truth is that not all children with cancer will make it home for Christmas, and many of the children we support, will spend a significant portion of their childhood in hospital.

"It is absolutely vital that we are able to support families like Evie's not just at Christmas, but all year round, bringing light in the darkest of times.

"It’s thanks to the generous support of the public that we can be there for families and ensure that they never face these challenging times alone."

In order to support children battling cancer this Christmas, Candlelighters is asking for people to kindly support them with a donation, by getting involved in their Christmas campaigns, and by helping to spread awareness.

To make a donation, visit the Candlelighters website at: https://bit.ly/31U61Ib