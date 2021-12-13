A YORK-based waste company hosted a Santa’s Grotto as part of its Reuse Santa appeal to help children in need this Christmas.
Waste management company Yorwaste held a pop-up grotto in St Helen’s Square on Sunday, December 12.
The event invited families to donate their unwanted toys, games, puzzles, and books to young people facing hardships who may not otherwise receive a gift during the festive season.
James Todd, marketing executive at Yorwaste, said the event had been a "great opportunity for families to give back this Christmas, whilst enjoying a fun, fulfilling, and festive experience".
Toys can still be donated to any of Yorwaste’s 22 Household Waste Recycling Centres in the lead up to Christmas Day.
Time slots can be booked to fast-track the queue although walk-in visits to meet Reuse Santa are also welcome. Please book via app.simplymeet.me/reuse-santa, or visit www.yorwaste.co.uk for list of the centre locations.
