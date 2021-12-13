FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a fire in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they are currently dealing with a fire at commercial premises in George Hudson Street.
People are being asked to stay away from the area and the street has been closed to with queueing traffic from Micklegate to Tanners Moat.
Station manager Tony Walker, said: "We currently have 4 crews dealing with a fire in a commercial premises in the city centre.
"Please stay clear and allow us to deal with the fire. Breathing apparatus and hose reels in use."
A spokesman dor North Yorkshire Police said: "We are assisting North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service who are dealing with a fire in George Hudson Street in York.
The road is currently closed. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."
