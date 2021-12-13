PLANS to merge two York school chains, potentially affecting 6,000 children in the city, have been shelved.

More than a year ago South Bank Multi Academy Trust and South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT), announced they were to explore a possible merger which could have seen a total of eight primary and junior schools and three secondary schools in York and its surrounding villages brought together in one trust.

The merged trust would have offered provision for pupils from ages three to 18, serving almost 6,000 students.

Trustees from both trusts have been exploring the possibilities of a merger, but today (December 13) the chairman of trustees at South Bank has said they have decided to end merger talks.

The schools involved are: Archbishop of York CE Junior; Carr Junior; Dunnington CE; Escrick CE; Fulford School; Knavesmire; Millthorpe; Scarcroft; Wheldrake with Thorganby CE; Woodthorpe and York High.

In a letter to parents, Ian Wiggins, the chairman of trust board, said: "Throughout the public consultation that we conducted over the past two months, a clear theme from all our communities was the importance of maintaining a balance between church and community interests in the proposed merged trust.

"All trustees felt that the current structure and governing documents that SYMAT operates under struck that balance well. However, during this consultation period, we were informed by the Diocese of York that the articles, currently governing South York MAT would need to be updated to reflect changes since SYMAT was set up.

"During initial discussions trustees were reassured that the changes were minor and reflected improvements in practice since SYMAT inception. However, more detailed discussion of the proposed changes with the Diocese indicated that, if adopted, they would alter the balance and nature of South York, and hence the new MAT, in a way that the trustees felt would be unacceptable to secular schools.

"Respecting the wishes of our communities - which were communicated clearly during the public consultation - was critically important to all of us and so earlier this month the Trustees of South Bank have decided to conclude discussions on merger and remain as a standalone trust."

The trustees of South York MAT will be considering their position at their next meeting on Thursday (December 16).

Both trusts have agreed to continue to work in close collaboration, reflecting the shared values and shared approach that have been a key part of the merger discussion so far.