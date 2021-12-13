The first death linked to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister said that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron variant of Covis-19.

Boris Johnson booster jab message after fir Omicron death

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, the Prime Minister said: “Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.

"So, the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

An update on booster jabs. https://t.co/73NbmmhTiP — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2021

The confirmation comes a day after Mr Johnson warned the UK is facing a “tidal wave of Omicron” which is likely to cause “very many deaths”.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, said Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” as he set a new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.

Mr Johnson said scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated is “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation and that, without a lightning speed mass booster campaign, the NHS could be overwhelmed.

The announcement comes as the UK Covid alert level was raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, following a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases being recorded.

The recommendation was made to ministers by the country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 – a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898.