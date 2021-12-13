A YORKSHIRE-BORN star will light up an open air venue in North Yorkshire in 2022 when she headlines a special concert to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Jane McDonald will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert taking place at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.
Venue programmer Peter Taylor, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Jane McDonald is the Queen of Yorkshire, so we are delighted she will be headlining Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert.
"Jane sells out gigs, is a TV star and has wowed musical theatre audiences and critics. She is a huge talent and is the perfect star for this very special concert."
Meanwhile, speaking on the Jubilee gig, Jane said she is "absolutely thrilled" to be taking part in such a special show.
Jane recently released her 10th studio album 'Let The Light In' and entertained huge audiences while touring the record.
Jane has also appeared on numerous high-profile television shows including Star For A Night and Loose Women as well as performing at three Royal Variety Shows.
Tickets go on general sale on the Scarborough Open Air Theatre website at 9am on Friday (December 17).
