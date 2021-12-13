RESIDENTS are being warned to be aware of a bank card scam which was recently used to make £8,000 of fraudulent purchases.
North Yorkshire Police say they've had a couple of reports over the past week of a scam where victims have been called by someone claiming to be their bank, telling them there have been fraudulent transactions on their account.
The fraudster posing as the bank, says that they will issue the victim with a new bank card but that they will need to collect their old one.
The victim then hands over their bank card to the fraudster and in the most recent case, the card has then been used to make £8,000 of fraudulent purchases.
A police spokesman said: "Please remember, your bank will never ask you to hand over your bank card in this way.
"Never give your bank card to anyone and never disclose your pin number to anyone.
"Please let as many people as possible know about this and help keep everyone safe.
"And if you think you have fallen victim to this or any other scams please ring 101 to report this to us."
