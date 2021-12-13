A COMEDY club will host its final night of the year at a York venue this week - with another line-up of "side-splitting" comedians to enjoy.
Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club hosts its final comedy night of the year at York Barbican on Wednesday (December 15).
Each show includes comedians from renowned television shows such as BBC2's Mock The Week, Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats, and many more.
The final show of 2021 will feature the likes of Tony Burgess, known for his starring role in BBC Three cult-comedy, Ideal, and for penning jokes for comedians such as Steve Coogan, Johnny Vegas and John Bishop, Mike Newall, the Britain's Got Talent star whose 90s Britpop haircut gained him the nickname ‘The Real Magic Mike’ by his fans up and down the country, Sam Serrano, a gender fluid, dyspraxic comedian who has been taking the comedy circuit by storm, including five shows at the Hot Water Comedy Club - an online sensation and Damion Larkin, who often improvises his entire set to hilarious effect and always leaves audiences wanting more.
Book your tickets for this week's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club by visiting the York Barbican website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.