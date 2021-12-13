A WOMAN had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 10.45pm last night (December 12) to the A64 at Claxton after reports of a Crews two vehicle collision.
A spokesman for the service said: "One woman was trapped in a vehicle and was extricated using hydraulic cutters and spreaders.
"The woman was believed to have suffered a broken arm and cuts and bruises.
"She was taken to hospital via road ambulance."
