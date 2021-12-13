ARMED police will be on patrol over the festive period.

Humberside Police say that the move is to try and reassure members of the public.

A police spokesman said: "As part of our increased patrolling in high footfall areas this Christmas, you may see officers from our armed unit out and about, and we want to reassure you that this isn’t cause for concern, it’s just one of our many plans to ensure you have a safe festive period.

"These armed patrols are common for us, but due to the increase in numbers of people in certain areas, we’ve stepped them up, and you may see a higher number of officers.

"We often get questions when members of the public see armed officers so, we want to be absolutely clear that our armed officers out on patrol in areas such as city centres and Christmas markets are there simply for reassurance, and not because of any increased risk, or intelligence suggesting increased risk, to our communities.

"The fact they are deployed to our busiest areas over this festive period does mean that should an incident occur; they can very quickly respond to ensure the safety of all.

"As always, if you wish to report any incident, speak to our officers on the ground, call our non-emergency number 101, or in an emergency or if an incident is ongoing, call 999."