TWO drivers were left with facial injuries after a crash.
Emergency services were called out to a crash at Leavening, near Malton at about 2.15pm yesterday (December 12).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say their Malton crews attended a road traffic collision involving two cars.
A spokesman for the service said: "Both drivers were out on arrival of the fire service, suffering facial and abdominal injures.
"Crews made the scene safe using an immediate emergency care bag and left the casualties in the care of ambulance staff."
