UPDATED 8AM: Police say the road has now been reopened in both directions.
There's still slow traffic due to the earlier accident, which involved a car and a van involved on the A64 and closed the road both ways from Whinny Lane, the Bossall turn-off to the Stamford Bridge turn-off.
The road reopened around 7.50am following an accident which happened at about 12.20am, affecting traffic heading between York and Malton.
A MAJOR road is closed after an accident.
The A64 is currently closed both ways at Flaxton Moor due to serious accident involving a van and a car from the A1237 to the A169 at the Old Malton roundabout which happened just before midnight.
Traffic is coping well, but it's affecting traffic heading to and from Pickering.
A Highways Agency spokesman said: "Traffic is being diverted locally at the scene.
"The closure is expected to remain in place for some time.
"Collision investigation works are ongoing."
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.