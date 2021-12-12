POLICE have launched an urgent appeal for help in tracing a missing man
Officers are searching for James Stamp, 41, who went missing from his home in the Ripon area earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police said he left home in his grey “Landrover Discovery 4” which has black wheels and has possibly headed towards West Yorkshire.
It said officers were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and were asking for anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact the force immediately.
He was last seen wearing a navy and red checked shirt, blue jeans and brown brogue boots/shoes.
Anyone who has seen James, or has information that could assist, is asked to call 101, but if they have an immediate sighting, they should dial 999, quoting 12210259502.
