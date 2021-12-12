BORIS Johnson has declared an 'Omicron emergency' - and brought the target forward for giving a booster jab to every adult in England by a month.

He spoke of fears that a "tidal wave of Omicron" that could cause "very many deaths," saying scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated was "simply not enough" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation. Without a lightning speed mass booster campaign, the NHS could be overwhelmed, he warned.

In a recorded televised address, he said: "We must act now. Today we are launching the Omicron emergency booster national mission, unlike anything we've done before in the vaccination programme, to get boosted now.

"A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January.

"Today in light of this Omicron emergency I'm bringing that target forward by a whole month.

"Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the new year."

The mission to administer millions of jabs by December 31 will see 42 military planning teams deployed across every health region, extra vaccine sites and mobile units, extended clinic opening hours to allow people to be jabbed around the clock and at weekends, and the training of thousands more volunteer vaccinators.

The announcement comes as the UK Covid alert level was raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, following a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases being recorded.

The recommendation was made to ministers by the country's four chief medical officers and NHS England's national medical director following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 – a 65% increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.