ABOUT 1,000 people were given a 'festive fillip' today when York's Annual Community Carol Concert was staged for the first time in two years.

Last year's concert at York Barbican had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

This year's event was able to go ahead, despite organisers having to overcome more obstacles than ever before, including new Covid restrictions meaning members of the audience had to wear masks amid concerns about the new Omicron variant.

Organiser Graham Bradbury said some performers and members of the audience were unable to attend because they had caught Covid, were having to isolate or were worried about catching it.

"The Stamford Bridge Community Choir was down from about 50 to 35," he said.

"It went brilliantly though, and I hope everyone enjoyed themselves.

"Mind you, it wasn't without hiccups. Even the snow machine caught Covid! It hasn't been used for two years, it was working two weeks ago but when it came to the rehearsal it stopped."

He said the concert was one of York’s must-go-to Christmas events and normally had a 1,450 capacity audience but numbers were reduced to about 1,000 this year because of Covid.

He said all the participants who had been scheduled to take part in 2020 were invited back for this year's concert.

Those taking part included Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, Dringhouses Primary School Choir, Clifton Green Primary School Choir, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy.

The carols were conducted by musical director Mike Pratt and the concert was hosted by the Rev Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York’s Adam Tomlinson.

Graham said proceeds from the concert would come to thousands of pounds and would be shared between the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and St Leonard’s Hospice, which was nominated by The Press.

He said he had worked very closely with staff at York Barbican and all the performers to make sure that everyone worked to strict guidelines, thereby allowing the audience to feel comfortable and safe in the auditorium.

He said the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick, who attended the concert with Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick, Sheriff of York Cllr Ashley Mason and Sheriff's Lady Danielle Mason,

had emailed him after the concert to say how much they had all enjoyed it.

The Lord Mayor told him: "What a fantastic job you and everyone else have done in bringing this event back to the Barbican this Christmas. Please convey the thanks of the Civic party to all involved.

"We have also sent a message of congratulations and thanks to the heads of the two primary schools. The children were a huge credit to their respective schools."