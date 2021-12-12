Boris Johnson will give a statement tonight to update the public on Covid-19 booster vaccines, Downing Street has confirmed. 

The statement, which has been pre-recorded, comes after the four UK chief medical officers announced the UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to 4 after a rapid increase in Omicron cases. 

Medical officers have warned that more measures are needed to combat the spread of the virus. 

The government confirmed that from Monday December 13 people aged 30 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 booster jab.

It is understood the PM will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday December 12. 

 