POLICE are trying to trace two men.
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men following a theft from a shop.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to them following a theft that happened at the O2 store on Spurriergate in York last month.
"It happened at approximately 4.40pm on Saturday, November 20 when two men loosened a mobile phone from the display before taking it from the store.
"We would like to speak to the two people in these images as we believe they will have information that will help our investigation.
"If you recognise them or have any information please email Rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca James.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12210247217 when passing on information."
