TWO people were injured in a crash on a North Yorkshire road this afternoon.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Malton went to the two vehicle collision at Leavening at just after 2pm.
It said both drivers were out on their arrival, suffering from facial and abdominal injures.
It said crews made the scene safe and left the casualties in the care of ambulance crew.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.