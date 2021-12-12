A POWER cut has hit 380 properties near York.
Northern Powergrid said it had been hit by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the Escrick area at just after 4pm today.
It said its team was working hard to restore power as quickly as possible, and it estimated residents' electricity would be back on by 6pm.
