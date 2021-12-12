THE Naked Deli - a 'clean' bakery selling vegan and gluten-free products - is preparing to open in the heart of York city centre.
The store is set to open in the former Flight Centre travel agency in Parliament Street, next door to Marks & Spencer's flagship store.
The Naked Deli is an independent Northern food chain, which specialises in clean, gluten-free and refined sugar free treats - all made in house at its 'clean bakery'.
It will be the brand's first venture in Yorkshire with five existing stores between Newcastle and Glasgow.
