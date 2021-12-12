PART a popular York riverside footpath has been closed.
The footpath and steps at the end of Longfield Terrace which leads down to the Ouse has been shut until midnight on Christmas Eve for flood barrier work to take place.
The Environment Agency has been working throughout the past two years to raise the embankment on the field behind St Peter’s and St Olave’s schools and on the stretch of riverbank running along to Museum Gardens, including the area behind the Hospitium.
And throughout this year the agency has been raising the height of the walls in front of riverside homes in the area with glass panels - so light is not blocked.
The scheme aims to provide better protection from flooding for 134 homes.
The path will be reopened sooner if work is completed beforehand.
