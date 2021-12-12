A POLICE helicopter was called in to search for a suspect after a serious assault in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which took place on Falsgrave Road at 11.30pm on Friday night.
"Police were contacted by members of the public who were reporting an on-going assault," said a spokesperson.
"Officers attended immediately but the suspect had fled from the scene of the incident. A number of police resources including the police helicopter were tasked with searching for the suspect.
"A 23-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was this morning charged and has been remanded in police custody."
They stressed that there was no wider threat to the local community and the public’s assistance was needed to help establish the full circumstances.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to DC 1933 Amy Milner or email amy.milner@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210258600, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
